Competition winners arrive to choose wedding backdrop

Joshua Breakwell and Joshua Starr are about to pick the exact spot where they will say, I do.

Joshua Breakwell and Joshua Starr are about to pick the exact spot where they will say, I do.

FIRST they won each other's love; then they stole the hearts of a panel of judges in a competition to win a $50,000 wedding in the Whitsundays.

Now, Joshua Breakwell and Joshua Starr are about to pick the exact spot in the wedding heart of Australia where on August 3 they will say, "I do”.

Today, the two Joshua's fly into the Whitsundays to meet the people who will help them make their dream come true - in the largest celebration of same sex marriage the region's wedding industry has seen to date.

A total of 16 Whitsunday wedding suppliers are contributing their services free of charge, to embrace not only the Joshua's but also the overarching message that "love is love”.

For Paradise Cove Resort co-owner Julie Telford, who initiated the competition and whose venue will host the wedding, this speaks volumes.

"When same sex marriage was legalised we really wanted to celebrate what was a proud moment for Australia, but this shows it's more than just us and in fact the wider Whitsunday wedding community who have been vocal in their support,” she said.

Having always thought they would need to marry overseas for their union to be recognised, it was Joshua Breakwell who popped the question to Joshua Starr through clues in a carefully planned 'scavenger hunt'.

When Australia's same sex marriage laws passed and after becoming aware of the competition on social media, the Newcastle couple began dreaming of a Whitsunday wedding attended by their family and friends.

Ms Telford said while the competition had been open to all "whether gay or straight” the story behind the Joshua's romance was a standout.

"It made me cry - and I'll probably cry when I actually meet them,” she said.

Jess Lawrence from The Wedding Planners Whitsundays said she was feeling equally emotional about meeting the Joshua's and welcoming them to the Whitsundays.

"I'm just so excited they can drive over that hill into Airlie Beach today and see the water and the Whitsunday islands for the first time,” she said.

"For all of us involved in this wedding, these next few days are about ensuring their vision is going to be achieved.”

Brooke Ogden who chairs the not-for-profit group Weddings Whitsundays said as a destination wedding the Joshua's was particularly special.

"This is the perfect opportunity to showcase to the world how we do weddings in the Whitsundays for absolutely everyone, regardless of who they love - man or woman,” she said.

For the Joshua's, seeing their wedding plans finally taking shape is part of a dream that's been a long time coming.

"To win this wedding in paradise has been like zero to 100,” Joshua Breakwell said.

"It's everything we could have hoped for and more.”

To keep up to date as the Joshua's wedding plans unfold, follow The Wedding Planners Whitsundays and Paradise Cove Whitsundays on Facebook and Instagram.