Competitive Cannonvale Cannons

SWIMMINGOver the weekend, 6 Cannons travelled to Brisbane with Club Coach, Mark Erickson to compete at the 2018 RMHC Queensland Sprint Championships. For most of these swimmers, it is the first time they have been qualified for a State Championship and Mark was very impressed with how they coped and performed at such a big meet.

Highlights from the weekend include:

Mikhaila Flint, aged 12 years qualified and swam in all the 50m events. Mikhaila performed extremely well setting PBs for all her swims. Mikhaila swam a fantastic time of 31.43sec for her 50m Butterfly which earnt her a place in the final. She achieved 8th in her age division for her 50m Butterfly which is outstanding.

Zavier Goswell, aged 10 years attended his first State Championships. Zavier swam PBs in all of his 3 events. Zavier swam an impressive 50m Freestyle in 33.5s and 50m Breaststroke in 47.39s (which placed in 21st and 23rd place in the state respectively).

Hayden O'Hanlon, aged 11 years was in fine form and set PBs in all three of his events. One of his best swims was his 50m Backstroke which he swam in 40.16s (a 2.44 sec PB). Hayden's sister, Samantha aged 13 years swam very well in her 50m Breaststroke which she swam in 44.47s.

Jakarra Heffernan, aged 14 years qualified for all the 50m events in her age group. Jakarra swam extremely well setting PBs in her 50m Breaststroke, Butterfly and Backstroke. Even though, she didn't swim a PB in her 50m Freestyle, Coach Mark was impressed by her form and speed.

Evie Herlihy, aged 12 years qualified and competed in 50m Backstroke, Freestyle and Butterfly. Evie swam very well in all her events and her times in Backstroke and Freestyle were very close to her best. Evie's best swim was her 50m Butterfly which she swam 36.20s (1.07s PB).

Well done to all the Cannons who completed in Brisbane!

The Cannonvale Cannons are looking forward to guest coach, Jade Edmistone's visit to the Cannonvale Pool on Tuesday afternoon, 20th February. Jade will be presenting workshops to selected swimmers from North Queensland on Aquatic Body Alignment. Jade Edmistone was a former World Champion and World Record Holder and how coaches and shares her passion of swimming.