Competitor out to topple opponent’s unbeaten record

Pete Gent doing his best to avoid the wooden spoon. Photo: Contributed

AIRLIE BEACH DARTS: First up for the round’s darts fixtures was the meeting of Cannonvale’s Andy Peel and Ken Todd of Proserpine.

Ken was going into this fixture looking to stop Andy from making it three wins from three this season, having already suffered 6/4 and 6/1 losses already this season.

A victory for Ken would also see him jump above Pete Gent at the foot of the table, temporarily anyway, until Pete played his match 24 hours later.

The match averages were pretty low at just under 42 for each player.

Andy hit 8 x 100s to Ken’s 4.

The highest check out for the match went to Ken with a tidy 85.

The match went down to the wire with last year’s champion Andy seeing off Ken in a close battle 6/5.

Andy completed an impressive triple win over his opponent for the 2020 season.

Elsewhere there were wins for Ross Gallichan 6/5 over Rooster Coutts in another close battle. That one had better averages with Ross up to 51 and his opponent just under 49.

And the final match of the round was on Monday morning, which saw Jamie Maher def Pete Gent 6/3.

Jamie hit 9 x 100s along with 2 x 140s, Pete also hit a 140 in that match and remains off the bottom of the ladder for now, courtesy of a better leg difference over his rival Ken.

The battle to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon is going to be a good one.

The league is proudly sponsored by Hogs Breath Cafe Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach.

Thanks for your support.

RESULTS

R Gallichan def R Coutts 6/5

A Peel def K Todd 6/5

J Maher def P Gent 6/3

LADDER

1. C Williams 33pts

2. G Birse 26pts

3. R Gallichan 25pts

4. A Peel 22pts

5. J Maher 19pts

6. R Coutts 15pts

7. P Gent 8pts

8. K Todd 8pts