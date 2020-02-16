‘Completely crazy’: Book exposes Trump

The book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump’s Testing of America, concluded that Trump was “completely crazy” with the “amazing ability to disconnect from facts and remember experiences the way it suited him at the moment”, among other things.

The book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump’s Testing of America, concluded that Trump was “completely crazy” with the “amazing ability to disconnect from facts and remember experiences the way it suited him at the moment”, among other things.

Two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists have released an explosive book after speaking to over 200 sources in Donald Trump's inner circle, revealing the alleged disgust Trump's own administration holds for him.

The book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump's Testing of America, concluded that Trump was "completely crazy" with the "amazing ability to disconnect from facts and remember experiences the way it suited him at the moment", among other things.

The book is named after a famous tweet of Trump's, where he said: "I went from VERY successful businessman to top TV star to President of the United States (on my first try).

"I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius … and a very stable genius at that!"

The book's authors Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, both from The Washington Post, believed they were able to speak to so many sources because of one simple reason:

"The reason they shared these stories is they feel that the president rejects facts and information,"

One source actually compared Trump to Hitler, saying: "Look back. Did people in the 1930s in Germany know when the government started to turn on them? Most Americans are more worried about who is going to win on America's Got Talent and what the traffic is going to be like on I-95. They aren't watching this closely.

"I like to believe (Trump) is too self-engrossed, too incompetent and disorganised to get us to 1930," the aide added. "But he has moved the bar. And another president that comes after him can move it a little farther."

The 2020 election campaigns are heating up as the Supreme Court prepares to decide the future of DACA, which President Donald Trump wants to end. Picture: Matt York/AP

In an interview with Business Insider, the journalists spoke of some of the most shocking things they discovered in their research.

Trump allegedly ruined a deal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he said: "It's not like you've got China on your border."

"As a result of the president not knowing that India shares a very significant border with China, Modi began to withdraw a little and, as told to us by aides, viewed Trump as just not serious enough to make a deal with," Leonnig said.

The explosive book was named after a direct quote from Trump himself, when he said he was “a very stable genius.” Picture: Scott Applewhite/AP

A Very Stable Genius has been the number one bestseller on The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list after its release earlier this month.