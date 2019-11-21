Concern for daughter drives man to damage home

A man faced court after throwing bricks through the windows of another man who stalked his daughter. File photo.

A BOWEN man who threw two bricks through the window of a man convicted of stalking his daughter when she was a child, has been fined $200 and ordered to pay for the damage.

The 57-year-old, who the Bowen Independent cannot name for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the man picked up the bricks from his house and took them to the victim's house where he threw them through two windows.

He then motioned to the victim to come outside, before leaving.

The man told police at the time he had "lost the plot and stormed to the house” after a conversation with his daughter, Sgt Myors said.

He also told police his intention was to make the man aware he knew he was back at the address.

Representing the man, solicitor Peta Vernon told the court the victim in this case was previously convicted of stalking the man's daughter and taking photos of her while she was aged from 11 to 17 years.

Ms Vernon said her client had just become aware the victim in this case had just begun living back in the area again.

"He and his daughter were struggling with him living so close,” Ms Vernon said.

"When he found out he was living there, he snapped.

"He is struggling with the location of the perpetrator/victim.”

In fining the man, magistrate James Morton told him he understood his frustration, but did not understand his actions.

"I understand your frustration and concern, but you can't go taking the law into your own hands,” Mr Morton said.

"If we were all frustrated and going throwing bricks through windows, the world would be a different place.”

The man was also ordered to pay $356.69 in restitution for the smashed windows.