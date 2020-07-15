Concern over top brain surgeon’s ’daily drinking’, court hears

A Sydney neurosurgeon has faild in his bid to have his medical registration reinstated.

A world-renowned Sydney neurosurgeon who was found not guilty of assaulting his wife has failed to have his medical registration reinstated due to his "daily drinking".

Dr Timothy Robert Steel, 56, lodged an appeal with the Civil and Administrative Complaints Tribunal after his registration was suspended by the Medical Council of NSW on February 11 following domestic violence charges.

On December 14, 2019 he was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault and destroying property less than $2000 after an altercation with his wife Emma Steel.

Dr Steel with wife Emma Steel at Alpha restaurant on Castlereagh Street.

Downing Centre Local Court magistrate Vivien Swain dismissed the charges on July 2 after finding inconsistencies in Mrs Steel's evidence.

In the matter to have his registration reinstated, which was heard on June 11, Dr Steel was represented by Kevin Connor SC who argued he should be allowed to practise as it is in the public interest.

He told the tribunal the medical council did not examine the impact the suspension would have on Dr Steel and his patients and that it "failed to consider the public interest in having a highly qualified neurosurgeon providing services to his patients".

Katherine Richardson SC, a representative for the medical council, argued against these claims and said domestic violence is a "pervasive scourge in Australian society".

"Dr Steel's lack of insight and involvement of alcohol in the alleged offences are matters that members of the public would find unacceptable and that in this instance, Dr Steel's practise does not accord with the public interest," she said.

"The practitioner demonstrated little insight about how his actions may have contributed to the events of 14 December 2019 presenting himself as the victim with no responsibility for the physical violence that occurred in the home involving two family members."

Judge Jennifer Boland AM dismissed the appeal on Tuesday and ordered Dr Steel to pay the costs for the Medical Council.

She said the risk Dr Steel posed outweighed the loss of his "skills or services" due to his "daily drinking pattern".

There have been directions made for Dr Steel who is filing documents for another appeal hearing on July 23 and 24.

The tribunal also heard that Dr Steel is a specialist neurosurgeon who was first registered in 1987. He has carried out surgeries at St Vincent's Private Hospital and St Vincent's Public Hospital in that time.

He stopped working at St Vincent's in December 2019.

Emma Steel who accused her husband of assault and destroying property.



