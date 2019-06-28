Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Berry has been missing from Peachester since last week.
David Berry has been missing from Peachester since last week.
News

Concerns for Coast man missing since last week

28th Jun 2019 6:38 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 38-year-old man who has been missing from Peachester since last week.

David Berry was last seen leaving an address on Bald Knob Rd about 7pm on June 19.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as it is out of character for him not to remain in contact.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Logan area.

He is Caucasian, about 168cm tall with a fair complexion, slim build, short light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mr Berry is believed to be travelling in a red 2006 Holden Commodore sedan bearing Queensland registration 651 YYL.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

missing man missing person peachester queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    FIESTA FIREWORKS: Have you thought about your pets?

    premium_icon FIESTA FIREWORKS: Have you thought about your pets?

    News Have you got a plan in place for your pets when the Fiesta fireworks go off on Saturday?

    Brigade a Forse of habit

    premium_icon Brigade a Forse of habit

    News Firefighter racks up 32 years in brigade.

    Celebrating a century of life

    premium_icon Celebrating a century of life

    News Proserpine man celebrates 100th birthday.

    Glady's 100 reasons to smile on milestone birthday

    premium_icon Glady's 100 reasons to smile on milestone birthday

    News Glady Wesche celebrates her 100th birthday.