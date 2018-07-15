Menu
Concerns for safety of missing teenager

15th Jul 2018 7:08 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old boy missing from Maroochydore since yesterday.

The boy was last seen on Maroochydore Esplanade at noon.

Police and family have concerns for the welfare of this 13-year-old boy missing from Maroochydore since noon July 14.
Police and family have concerns for the welfare of this 13-year-old boy missing from Maroochydore since noon July 14. Contributed

Police and family hold concerns for his safety as he suffers from a medical condition and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to contact police.

He is described as Caucasian, 186cm tall with a solid build, dark hair and an olive complex.

He was wearing a long sleeved blue and white polo shirt, dark shorts and a dark cap at the time he went missing.

