FIRE TRAGEDY: Town rallies for survivors of deadly blaze

UPDATE: A HEROIC effort from passers-by saved a five-year-old boy from a house fire that claimed the life of a man and two children in Kingaroy on Saturday.

Police confirmed the deceased children were six months and three years of age, and the male victim was 40.

A woman in her 30s, who was described by onlookers as "hysterical'', and the five-year-old boy were taken to hospital after suffering burns when the house was engulfed shortly before 1pm on Kingaroy St, in the South Burnett town, 210km northwest of Brisbane.

"The mother was sitting in the gutter screaming for her babies," one neighbour said.

The house in Kingaroy St where a father and two children perished. Picture: Lachie Millard

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews battled the blaze at the property and tried to bring the fire under control.

The fire was reported as "well involved" when crews ­arrived at the scene, and it caused significant damage to the lowset home.

Kingaroy Police Sergeant Ron Reynolds said three men managed to help the boy escape when he was trapped inside by the blaze.

Passers-by tried to save those inside.

"There was flames engulfing the lounge room end, which is the far end, and black smoke coming out this end," Sgt Reynolds said.

"Three of the male passers-by knocked on the windows, banged on the windows to see if there was anyone in the house.

"All of a sudden, at the window round the front in the middle, a boy popped his head up.

"They smashed the glass and got him out.

"By that time, flames had engulfed the house so they couldn't do any more."

LNP leader Deb Frecklington, whose electorate covers Kingaroy, said "everyone is shocked and distressed''.

"We are just trying to come to terms with it,'' she said.

6.30PM: A Kingaroy home will be guarded by police overnight as investigations get under way into what caused a tragic fire this afternoon.

A man and two children died in the Kingaroy St home when a fire took hold about 1pm.

Three passers-by were able to smash a window and free a woman and child who were taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

The young child, believed to be about five years old, suffered serious burns.

As investigations into what sparked the deadly blaze begin, the Kingaroy and wider South Burnet region has rallied for the survivors.

Police and emergency services at the scene. Claudia Williams

Kingaroy local and Nanango MP Deb Frecklington thanked the emergency services that responded to the fatal house fire in a statement this evening.

"I was very saddened to learn of the terrible fire that claimed three lives in Kingaroy today," the Opposition leader said.

"My thoughts are with the family and community affected by this tragedy.

"I would like to thank all of the emergency services who attended this incident.

"I also thank the courageous passers-by who rushed to the scene and saved the life of a young boy apparently trapped in the home. They are true heroes."

Calls for information from the community about what the family needs have trickled in on social media, with others offering to donate what they have.

Those offers include school uniforms for the children.

"Please post what this family is happy to receive as donation," Tracy Gilmour said.

Shanece Horan offered: "I will have children's clothes to donate and ladies clothes, toys, depending on ages and size."

"R.I.P to those that passed and fingers crossed those sent to hospital pull through. So sad," wrote Bianca Jane Webb.

Leigh Darr wrote: "Loving thoughts and prayers to the survivers (sic). Huge sympathy for the ones who perished. A big thankyou to the heroes and rescuers."

4.50PM: Passers-by did all they could to save the people trapped in a burning house on Kingaroy St this afternoon.

Kingaroy Police Sergeant Ron Reynolds said three men managed to help one of the children escape from the fire at the property.

"There was flames engulfing the lounge room end, which is the far end, and black smoke coming out this end here," Sgt Reynolds said.

"Three of the male passers-by knocked on the windows, banged on the windows to see if there was anyone in the house.

"All of a sudden, at the window round the front in the middle, a boy popped his head up. They smashed the glass and got him out.

"By that time flames had just engulfed the house so they couldn't do any more."

Sgt Reynolds said three people, one man and two children died in the fire.

The child who was rescued has been taken to hospital for examination, he said.

3.30PM: The bodies of a man and two children have been found inside a Kingaroy home after a fire broke out today.

A crime scene has been declared at the Kingaroy St property with detectives on scene, as well as Scenes of Crime officers and fire investigators.

Police said initial investigations indicated the man and two children were inside the home when the fire took hold shortly before 1pm.

Police and emergency services at the scene. Claudia Williams

A woman and another child were able to flee the burning structure, and were taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

"At this stage, the house continues to smoulder and is too hot for police to conduct a full inspection of the premises in order to ascertain the cause," police said in a statement.

"As is normal protocol, the fire is being treated as suspicious until it is deemed otherwise."

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire on Kingaroy St. Christian Berechree

3PM: A CHILD has been taken to hospital after a house fire in Kingaroy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics took a young child to Kingaroy Hospital in a serious condition at about 1pm.

Paramedics were attending to a woman on the scene at 1.30pm.

Fire, ambulance, police and Ergon crews are still on scene at the corner of Kingaroy and Booth Sts.

Emergency crews on scene of a house fire on Kingaroy St. Christian Berechree

1.20PM: MULTIPLE fire crews are battling a "well-involved" house fire in Kingaroy with concerns for the home's occupants.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are at the Kingaroy property fighting to bring the fire under control.

The fire was reported as "well-involved" when crews arrived at the Kingaroy St home shortly after 1pm, QFES said.

There are concerns the occupants of the home were inside when the fire took hold and quickly spread on the property.

Emergency crews on the scene of a house fire on Kingaroy St. Christian Berechree

Police and Queensland Ambulance paramedics are also at the scene, and a fifth QFES unit is en route.

The fire was reported at 12.57pm.

Fire investigation crews at the scene. Picture: Lachie Millard

The yard at 36 Kingaroy St. Picture: Lachie Millard