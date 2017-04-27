27°
Concert name strikes a chord

Jacob Wilson | 26th Apr 2017 1:09 PM
THUMBS UP: Gavin Butlin, Corrie Gardner, Sharon Smallwood and Ellie Hanlon celebrate naming Whitsunday SESsions.
THUMBS UP: Gavin Butlin, Corrie Gardner, Sharon Smallwood and Ellie Hanlon celebrate naming Whitsunday SESsions. Jacob Wilson

WHEN Corrie Gardner opened last week's edition of the Whitsunday Times she had a "lightbulb moment”.

Noticing name suggestions for the Whitsunday Benefit Relief Concert were being sought, she thought of a name which embodied both the Whitsunday music community and SES volunteers.

'Whitsunday SESsions' will be held on May 27 near the Whitsunday Sailing Club to give the Whitsunday community a chance to relax post TC Debbie, while raising well-deserved funds for SES volunteers.

Ms Gardner who won a $300 Festival of Music ticket said the idea 'just came to her'.

"I didn't spend any time on it at all, it was a total light bulb moment,” she said.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music organisers Gavin Butlin and Ellie Hanlon said they were impressed with the level of community enthusiasm.

"There were some really creative names in there,” Ms Hanlon said.

Whitsunday Times editor Sharon Smallwood said a lot of people had taken the time to enter since the competition was announced last week. "I'd like to thank everyone who sent an email and came up with the name, and all those involved in producing this benefit concert,” she said.

"Already it is creating joy that our communities will welcome and need,” she said.

Other name suggestions included 'Soulful Entertaining Sounds (SES)', 'Feeling the Healing', 'Rockcovery', 'Shake in the Wake' and more.

Anyone with items to auction or raffle can contact Ellie Hanlon on 0408062816.

Whitsunday Times

