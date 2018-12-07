Concert to fundraise for firies

CHANCE TO DANCE: Dee Jays School of Dance will host a concert tomorrow to raise money for the Rural Fire Service.

A CONCERT tomorrow night will raise money for the Rural Fire Service.

Dee Jays School of Dance owner principal Denise Hadley came up with a plan on Monday to hold a concert to help with fundraising for fires at Bloomsbury and Conway.

Mrs Hadley put out a call to other groups in the district to join in the concert which will be held in the hall at Proserpine State School.

Already Adore Dance dancers and singers from Corinne Hendrikse Vinci, as well as Proserpine State School choir and Bob Barford, who sings Australian bush songs, have joined the ranks of the performers.

"Initially it was just going to be the (Dee Jays School of Dance) studio but I thought it needed to be more diverse,” Mrs Hadley said.

She said the idea came about because families of members of her dance studio were affected by the fires and she felt this might be a way of raising larger amounts of money.

"If collectively we give them a more substantial amount of money, they could go and buy something they need,” Mrs Hadley said.

Tickets for the concert are $5 each and will be available at the door with the concert starting at 7pm. Donations for the Rural Fire Service will also be taken on the night.

All money raised will go the Rural Fire Services to be used however it sees fit.

The concert would not be as big a production as recent end-of-year concerts and performances but Mrs Hadley hoped people would support the initiative.

"It's a chance for the kids to put on their costumes again and give something back,” she said.

Mrs Hadley hopes more groups will come on board and is also looking for a group to cater for the event.

Anyone who can help with catering can phone Mrs Hadley on 0414282207.

FAST FACTS

WHEN: 7pm, tomorrow

WHERE: Proserpine State School Hall

COST: $5, with money raised going to the Rural Fire Service