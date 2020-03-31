Concreter ‘hit ground’ with police outside Bowen hotel

A concreter who refused to move on from a local pub has faced Bowen Magistrates Court

A CONCRETER who refused to leave a local pub might not be buying rounds of drinks for a long time after copping a huge fine.

Aaron Gable Hughes spent the day concreting in what he described as the “hottest day on record”, when he decided to have a few beers down at the Grand View Hotel in Bowen.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Bowen Magistrates Court police were called to the hotel about 9.30pm after Hughes, 45, ignored orders from staff to leave the premises.

“He was told multiple times by staff to move on due to his disorderly behaviour and his intoxication,” Sgt Myors said.

“Despite the directives, he didn’t leave the premises and staff called police for assistance.”

The court heard police arrived to find the Mount Louisa man on Dalrymple St, outside of the hotel, where he began an argument with police.

Hughes became aggressive towards police, and then threatened to fight the Grand View Hotel staff, Sgt Myors said.

“He was once again told to leave the area and he refused, so police arrested him,” she said.

However, during the arrest Hughes “tensed and pulled his arm away, continually refusing arrest”.

“Police and (Hughes) went to ground and two security guards had to help as he continued resisting arrest. He resisted a pat down and was put in the violent watch house,” Sgt Myors said.

When asked by Magistrate Ron Muirhead if “there was a bit too much alcohol involved”, Hughes agreed.

“There were a few big days and I had a few beers and that’s about it,” Hughes said.

“I was behaving myself, I’ve got nothing to say, I’m not going to argue.”

Hughes pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer and failure to leave a licensed premises.

He was fined $900, with a conviction recorded.