Condition update for man shot by police at Bowen

The back door at Bowen Police Station after a 35-year-old man allegedly smashed his way in on Wednesday before being shot by police. Queensland Police

A MAN who was shot by police after allegedly smashing his way into Bowen Police station last week remains in Townsville Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The 35-year-old Bowen man was allegedly wielding a knife when he smashed through the back door of the Powell St police station at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Police initially used tasers on the man but they were unsuccessful.

Officers then shot the man, striking him in the hand and abdomen.

Police today said investigations into the incident were continuing and no charges have been laid yet.

Queensland Police have released an image of the back of the police station where the man allegedly used a chain to break through the glass.

In a statement late last week, Mackay Police Acting Superintendent Ian Haughton said two police officers were involved in firing at the man.

Another two police officers were involved directly in the incident, while another four in the station at the time were involved in the aftermath.

Two administration staff were also in the building at the time.

A police spokesman said the incident was still being investigated by Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.