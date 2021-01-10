Conditions in Whitsundays ease as heavy rain travels north

Showers are hanging around the Whitsundays on Sunday but heavy rainfall has eased. Photo: Elyse

Showers are hanging around the Whitsundays on Sunday but heavy rainfall has eased. Photo: Elyse

Wild weather has eased in the Whitsundays after flood waters rose across the region on Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said showers were hanging around the Whitsundays today but heavier falls were not expected.

Rainfall of about 10-40mm was more likely in the area, he said.

“We’ve had a lot of intense weather and we are on an easing trend,” Mr Paech said.

“We’re looking at showers today, but we shouldn’t see the rainfall figures we’ve seen the last few days.

“The more intense rainfall has headed further north of Townsville towards Cairns.”

More stories:

Proserpine records most rain in Qld after downpour

IN PHOTOS: Flooding inundates Whitsunday waterways, roads

LOOKING BACK: Mackay, Whitsunday weather in 2020

Mr Paech said a trough moving up from the south had been slow-moving and caused the heavy rain this week.

“We do still have a coastal wind warning out for the Mackay coast,” he said.

“Most of that wind is over the waters but you will see some over land.”

Mr Paech said BOM was not expecting any further weather warnings to be issued today, but advised residents to keep an eye on any alerts that may be released as well as the rain radar.

Multiple alerts remain in place for roads across the Whitsundays and drivers are advised to proceed with caution in those areas.

Flood waters have subsided at Hamilton Plains. No water was covering the road as at 10.30am on Sunday. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

Rainfall totals across the Mackay Whitsunday region in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday:

Guthalungra: 1mm

Bowen Airport: 5.8mm

Dingo Beach: 1mm

Collinsville: 0.8mm

Strathdickie: 13mm

Preston: 35mm

Cannonvale: 4mm

Jubilee Pocket: 9mm

Proserpine: 7mm

Mt Jukes: 37mm

Calen: 23mm

Mackay: 83mm

Finch Hatton: 22mm

Walkerston: 25mm

Mirani: 37mm

Paget: 75mm

Homebush: 7mm