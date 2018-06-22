Condom allegedly links man to girls’ rape at party

One of four men accused of drugging and raping three teenage girls at a Brisbane party has been bailed, as a court is told he was linked to the crime by DNA.

One of four males who allegedly drugged, raped and sexually assaulted three juvenile girls at a party at a Brisbane apartment in December has been released on bail.

The man, 21, an apprentice mechanic, was been linked to the crimes by his DNA, found on the inside of a condom, Brisbane Magistrates Court was told.

The DNA of one of the girls was found on the outside of the condom, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Nick Morris said the alleged offences occurred after the girls were taken to a unit.

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were allegedly given drugs and alcohol to stupefy them so the males could commit the sexual offences, the court heard.

Brisbane Magistrate Noel Nunan said it was alleged by police that the girls were all in a bed together.

"One passed out and she was repeatedly raped, allegedly," Mr Nunan said.

Police will allege the party at a Toowong apartment on December 19 was organised by one of the four males, via Instagram and Snapchat.

The 21-year-old, two other men, aged 24 and 20 and a 16-year-old male, who were arrested on Thursday, are facing more than 50 charges.

Each is charged with seven counts of rape, three counts of stupefying to commit rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The 21-year-old's defence lawyer Danielle Heable said it was alleged the males and the girls had met at a party in the apartment, where the girls drank alcohol and two of them consumed cannabis.

Ms Heable said it was not alleged that the girls unwillingly consumed alcohol or drugs.

But she said it was alleged by police that the girls were given them for the purpose of stupefying them, so they could be sexually assaulted.

Ms Heable said in relation to the stupefying offence, there was no evidence to show there was an intention to commit an offence or if the alcohol and drugs were just provided for the party.

Toxicology test results showed the presence of cannabis and alcohol for two of the girls and the third girl only had consumed alcohol, the court heard.

Magistrate Nunan said the crux of the case against the 21-year-old was that his DNA was allegedly found inside a condom.

Ms Heable said it was unknown who allegedly perpetrated what part of the offences.

She said the 21-year-old had been under investigation for five months before he was charged.

He had not contacted witnesses or concealed items of interest that were found by police.

Mr Nunan ordered blood and urine samples be taken from the man for a disease test.

He granted the 21-year-old, who is facing a string of other unrelated charges, bail with conditions.

One of the men, who was refused bail on Saturday, is also charged with an offence for allegedly refusing to give police his mobile phone password.

The men and boy were arrested after police raided homes at South Brisbane on Thursday, seizing mobile phones and other items.

On Saturday, Magistrate Sue Ganasan ordered blood and urine samples be taken from two of the men, for disease testing.

The 16-year-old appeared in a closed court.

The case has been adjourned until April 27.

Originally published as Condom allegedly links man to girls' rape at Snapchat party