Confidence the key for Airlie’s Miss World finalist

A WHITSUNDAY beauty will be representing Airlie Beach against some of Queensland’s best, with confidence being the key to her success.

Airlie Beach resident Maegan Anne Cross is a Queensland state finalist in Miss World Australia 2020, after shining brightly in March and beating out 29 other competitors.

The blonde beauty, who has called Airlie Beach home since mid-2017, is the guest activities co-ordinator at Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort and had “no hesitation” when she was contacted to compete in the prestigious competition.

“I was awarded the title of Miss Confidence at the Miss Country Girl 2018 competition, and I had so much fun that when they contacted me to do this I knew straight away,” she said.

“The best part of this is the motto of the pageant is ‘beauty with a purpose’, and that’s something I connect with.

“The pageant raises funds for children’s charity Variety Australia, and right now with everything going on with the virus it’s more important than ever to look after these children.”

Miss Cross said she wanted to be a role model for young women in the region, hoping to one day open a business teaching classes in confidence.

She hoped to be able to show young girls that ‘beauty isn’t everything, and you can overcome your fears”.

“’I really want to be someone that a young woman can look up to and set a good example of how you can do anything you want,” she said.

“I feel sorry for young girls growing up now, they have social media like Instagram and Tik Tok where they can compare themselves to other people so easily.

“I want to show people confidence is key, and to channel that nervousness into other aspects. “I’d love to teach and help the youth in the region as there can sometimes be a lack of services being a regional community.”

There are four stages in the pageant including an introduction, a cocktail dress round, an evening gown round and a random question and answer.

Ms Cross said she was “just her”, but 15 years of dancing and musical theatre did help her on the big stage.

“The random question threw me off a little bit – I was asked if social media affects personal relationships,” she said.

“Luckily it’s more about how you respond, rather than the content so I talked about how my partner and I actively try to make positive steps away from technology to connect with each other, like playing trivial pursuit.

“The finals are expected to have up to 100 other competitors so it’ll be tough, but I’m so excited for it.”

The finals were due to be held at Grand Chancellor Hotel in Brisbane, on June 12, however they have been postponed until later this year due to COVID-19.

Always the optimist though, Miss Cross said it just meant more time and opportunity to raise funds for Variety Australia.

“I can’t get out to any events at the moment obviously, so I’m thinking outside of the box on fundraising ideas now,” she said.

“I’m hoping to do a virtual trivia night, I think that would be lots of fun and something a little different.”

Two other girls from the Whitsundays – Windy Wulandari and Paris Bedford – are also in the Queensland state final.