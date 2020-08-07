Menu
Police are continuing to investigate an incident involving a car and pedestrian at Bowen. Photo: File
News

Conflicting versions of Bowen car v pedestrian incident

Elyse Wurm
7th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
BOWEN police are continuing to investigate an incident involving a car and pedestrian that left a man injured.

Paramedics were called to the corner of Horseshoe Bay Rd and Crofton St about 10.25am last Friday.

A man reportedly suffered multiple cuts and bruises but was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd this week said the exact details of the incident remained unknown because of conflicting accounts given to police.

The injured man was taken to Bowen Hospital for treatment and was later released, Sen-Sgt Shepherd said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Policelink on 131 444.

RESORT BREAK-IN

A safe containing cash and other valuables has been stolen from Horseshoe Bay Resort.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said one or more people broke into the resort office on July 28 between 8am and 5pm.

The theft was reported after an employee found the door to the office ajar and the safe missing.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd urged anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Policelink on 131 444.

ONGOING COVID-19 MONITORING

Residents are reminded that police are continuing to monitor social distancing in the community.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said police were remaining vigilant and being tasked to go through licensed premises to monitor behaviour.

He advised all community members to ensure they were familiar with social distancing rules and sticking to health guidelines.

