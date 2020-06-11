Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Confusion surrounds the promised public service wage freeze.
Confusion surrounds the promised public service wage freeze.
Politics

Confusion over public service wage freeze

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
11th Jun 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S uncertainty around whether the State Government's contentious public servants wage freeze will be in place from July 1, despite repeated assurances that it would be.

Treasurer Cameron Dick told Parliament on May 20 that it would be in place in time for the new financial year.

"We made it clear, and the Premier has made it clear, that there will be a wage freeze for the financial year 2020-21," he said. "There will be a wage freeze."

But when pressed on this date today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her Government hadn't made its final decision.

"We're having discussions and I will update everyone as soon as we've made a decision," she said.

The Courier-Mail has previously revealed the Government had written to the Queensland Council of Unions outlining the July 1 date, acknowledging there had been administrative delays in wage adjustment applications because of COVID-19.

The Premier today said there was no legislation at this stage while not ruling out that pay rises could be deferred - meaning public servants could receive 5 per cent from 2021-22.

AWU members took strike action at 17 locations across the state last week over the freeze.

Originally published as Confusion over public service wage freeze

More Stories

employment jobs public service wages

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman six-times limit pulled over to drink a bottle of wine

        premium_icon Woman six-times limit pulled over to drink a bottle of wine

        Crime The magistrate said the woman was lucky to be alive after she crashed into a ditch in Bowen

        Tourists begin to trickle back into Prossie

        premium_icon Tourists begin to trickle back into Prossie

        News Proserpine Tourist Park has welcomed visitors, but owner says it will take a border...

        Football Queensland confirms no Mackay in 2020 NPL

        premium_icon Football Queensland confirms no Mackay in 2020 NPL

        Soccer The state governing body cited the ‘ongoing impacts of COVID-19’ as the key reason.

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures