Connor given greatest gift money can't buy

LOCAL boy Connor Howse has experienced much in his eight years, but what the little man hadn't experienced until Tuesday was what it was like to be one of his heroes - a policeman.

Connor was diagnosed with a rare form of stage four neuroblastoma five years ago and he will be "statistically cured” come February 2019 after five rounds of intensive chemotherapy, major surgery, a bone marrow transplant, radiotherapy and six months of immunotherapy.

Connor went into remission eight months after being diagnosed.

Whitsunday Police's Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Walter attended a Whitsunday fundraiser for neuroblastoma earlier in the year and learned of Connor's amazing tale.

Connor Howse with Whitsunday Police officers outside the station of Tuesday.

"I thought about what we could do for him as QPS - we can't give him money so I thought we could give him an experience and let him be a 'cop for a day',” Snr Sgt Walter said.

Bursting with excitement, Connor, with his mother Rhiannon, donned his very own police hat and shirt before taking a tour, riding in a police car and on a water police boat with a special shift assigned just for him.

Connor Howse helping Senior Constable Adrian Fitzpatrick to drive the police patrol boat. Claudia Alp

Connor wants to be a policeman when he grows up because he wants to "work with all the police gadgets to catch robbers and baddies”.

"I like the taser most because it shocks the baddies,” he said.

"I love the boats as well.

The most exciting thing was the treats for afternoon tea. We had treats, nothing that was good for you, all junk food.”