Connor reaches five years free of cancer

MAJOR MILESTONE: Former Collinsville boy Connor Howse, now 8, has marked his five-year anniversary free of cancer. These are his bravery beads received while in hospital in Brisbane. Each bead represents a medical procedure he endured during his treatment for Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

FORMER Collinsville boy Connor Howse reached a major milestone earlier this month.

Connor, 8, marked five years free of cancer in what was a significant moment for the Howse family.

In February 2014, Connor, then aged 3, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

He entered remission eight months after treatment and since that point had gone from strength to strength according to his mother Rhiannon Howse.

"We've been counting down for this," she said.

"The five-year mark is the magic number that every parent holds onto because statistically there is a lot less chance of the cancer coming back.

"For statistical purposes they are cured."

It is the also culmination of a rollercoaster period for the Howse family, who were running a Collinsville business at the time of Connor's diagnosis.

After relocating to Brisbane for treatment, Connor underwent five rounds of chemotherapy, followed by abdominal surgery, and a bone-marrow transplant to remove cancer in his pelvis and hips.

He went on to endure 12 rounds or radiation therapy followed by six months of immune therapy.

Mrs Howse said she would never forget the support the community showed during their time of need.

"The Collinsville and wider area was absolutely amazing and we'll never forget the kindness of the community," she said.

"When he was first diagnosed they rallied around us to organise events and raffles to fundraise for us including a big horse riding event to Bowen. There was a number of outstanding events held to raise money for Connor."

Returning to Collinsville in June 2015, the family opted to move to Airlie Beach to be closer to an airport should the need arise to rush Connor back to Brisbane.

She said the Whitsunday community had been equally supportive providing him with experiences such as being a police officer for a day and organising a charity event in his honour.

Mrs Howse said to celebrate his milestone, Connor would be having a special day at school before having a get together with family and friends.

"He's doing very well, he loves school, loves his mates, loves Minecraft ... he's just enjoying life and making friends and being a boy," she said.