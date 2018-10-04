McGregor reveals ridiculous Khabib payday

CONOR McGregor claims he will pocket around $65 million for taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In his UFC return, the Irishman will fight to recapture his lightweight title in Las Vegas on Sunday (AEST) at UFC 229.

He was stripped of the belt when he boxed Floyd Mayweather last year for a reported $100 million.

And McGregor, 30, is not doing badly for himself this time either, revealing to the Ariel Helwani MMA Show: "It's a tasty, tasty, record-breaking deal.

"My team and myself have done a lot of great work - and with the UFC - we've done a lot of good work.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces-off with Conor McGregor. Picture: Getty

"It's give or take (nine figures). The Mayweather fight was nine figures but we're almost there, it's a good, solid eight figures - halfway there.

We're all very happy with where we're at. It's not what the Mayweather fight was, but it's a good halfway there.

"And to fight this bum, this flat-footed fool that everyone thinks is all this and all that. He's stuck in the mud and he's going to freeze in there. We're very happy with the deal."

McGregor says this fight isn’t quite the payday he pocketed against Floyd Mayweather. Picture: Getty

McGregor's last UFC appearance came in 2016, when he became a two-weight champ by beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.

And he vowed to put on a show against Khabib, who was on the bus that McGregor infamously attacked in April.

"I believe (it will be a) KO, a devastating KO," McGregor said.

"I hope it's not too early. I believe I will clatter him and he will crumble. I don't believe he can take a smack.

"I don't think he has the chin of a (Nate) Diaz or the composure of a Mayweather. He has a glass chin that hasn't been cracked yet. I hope he absorbs it then I'll maul him."

Get ready for cricket like never before. FREE Sport HD + Entertainment until the first 4K cricket ball as part of 2 months free on a 12 month plan. SIGN UP TODAY. T&Cs apply.