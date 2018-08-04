Menu
Login
Conor McGregor is coming back.
Conor McGregor is coming back.
Sport

Explosive McGregor bombshell announced

4th Aug 2018 7:54 AM

UFC president Dana White has confirmed Conor McGregor will make his return to the sport this year against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman hasn't stepped into the Octagon since 2016 but will face Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap at UFC 229 on October 6.

It was widely tipped McGregor's return bout would be against Nurmagomedov and while neither man was present at a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday (AEST) to promote UFC 229, White delievered the news fight fans have been waiting for.

"They're not here, unfortunately," White said. "But the fight is done. October, Las Vegas. It's on, ladies and gentlemen."

More to come ...

Related Items

conor mcgregor fighting ufc

Top Stories

    Sunday full of Whitsunday Reef Festival fun

    Sunday full of Whitsunday Reef Festival fun

    News SUNDAY will see another day of festivities outdoors in the beautiful Whitsunday winter.

    Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers

    Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers

    News Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers.

    Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival

    Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival

    News Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival.

    Executive 'wellness' resort planned for Hydeaway Bay

    Executive 'wellness' resort planned for Hydeaway Bay

    News Executive 'wellness' resort planned for Hydeaway Bay.

    Local Partners