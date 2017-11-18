Conquering fear while travelling

LOVED IT: South African backpacker Raquel faced her fear of heights by Skydiving in Airlie Beach.

NAME:

Raquel Rhinda

AGE:

24

HOME:

South Africa

What tour are you doing in the Whitsundays?

I did new horizon and I just went for a skydive this morning.

What was the highlight of your tour?

I love everything water, so it was just great to be out there, snorkelling and playing.

I didn't mind wearing the stinger suit so much either.

As for the skydive, it was my first skydive ever, and I'm afraid of heights.

I love it. I want to skydive everywhere now.

How long have you been travelling Australia?

I have been here eight weeks, and (will be) here for only two more.

What is your favourite Aussie food?

Vegemite. I love eating it with carrots, like a spoon.

Your best tip for fellow travellers:

Squeeze in as much as you can and come ready with a big budget, Australia is more expensive than I thought it would be.

I've been travelling with the buses, but I think next time I come to Australia, I will get a camper van.

Best memory of Australia?

The Whitsundays, definitely.

Next stop on your adventure?

Magnetic Island.

What's your favourite thing to make on budget?

Just pasta with some vegies and pesto sauce, that's my usual go-to.

How Aussie do you speak?

I've learnt new phrases like "waffle on” to talk too much, "crook” means unwell.

"Bottle-o” is apparently an alcohol retailer, "chock-a-block” is full or crowded and men and women are "sheilas” and "blokes”.