Cop suspended over alleged sexual offences

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 48-year-old male senior constable had been suspended while the investigation was being held. Photo: Zizi Averill

THE police watchdog is investigating allegations a central region cop is linked to sex offences committed against a woman.

The senior officer was allegedly involved in "sexual offences committed against a female," he said.

The senior officer was allegedly involved in "sexual offences committed against a female," he said.

The allegations have not been substantiated at this time. The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command.

The central region includes Mackay, Capricornia, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Burnett districts.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the QPS spokesman said.

No more is known at this stage.