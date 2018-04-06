Construction begins on Whitsunday Sportspark

Bottom clubhouse, all cleaned out and ready for house removal truck in next week to move it up to the top oval.

STAGE one of the Whitsunday Sports Park $6.5 million dollars revamp has begun with works expected to be finished by winter next year.

As well as extra fields, the Whitsunday Sports Park has plans to build league-style clubhouse that will eventually offer pokies, a restaurant and bar.

Chairman of the Whitsunday Sportspark committee, Justin Butler, said the redevelopment would be completed with minimal disruptions to sporting teams using the playing fields.

"Stage one will be finished by March next year and the stage two change rooms by May and the clubhouse at latest in July 2019,” he said.

"You see other cities with the big mega clubhouses generating money and our smaller version will generate cash flow into local sport and the community.”

Working in partnership with Whitsunday Police Citizens Youth Club, around a hundred metres of land will be given to the PCYC to extend the boundary of the existing skatepark as they plan their expansion.

"We've agreed to giving them a little more land in exchange for them letting us use the canteen in the bottom field, and hopefully their kids come through our sporting clubs as they grow up,” Mr Butler said.

Currently the footings for bottom clubhouse are being shifted up beside the top oval along with grandstands, the relocation is expected to be finished in the next few weeks.

Footings for relocated bottom clubhouse being shifted up beside the top oval along with grandstands in the next few weeks (includes toilets).

The new netball demountable clubhouse arrived and a similar structure with toilets will be installed beside the skatepark over the next few months to service the bottom fields.

The new netball demountable clubhouse.

Clubs calling the Whitsunday Sportspark home have relocated equipment into shipping containers.

Whitsunday sports park shipping containers.

The Whitsunday Sports Park AGM will be held next April 10 from 6.30pm at the Airlie Beach Bowls Club.