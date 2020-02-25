Construction boss pleads guilty to child sex offences

A 53-year-old drafting manager Timothy King faces of jail after admitting to sex crimes against a teenage girl.

An Adelaide construction boss groped a teenage girl on the breasts, leered at her naked and told her she should shave her pubic hair before trying to downplay his sex crimes by telling her "the sexual element was only very, very minor".

Timothy Douglas Brett King, 53, of Gepps Cross in South Australia, fronted the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, self represented, and pleaded guilty to four counts of committing an act of indecency without consent.

King works for Adelaide construction firm FMS Commercial.

Magistrate James Stewart urged him to get legal advice before he returns to court for sentencing.

Mr Stewart said it could be "an embarrassing thing" for Stewart to tell people he knows of his sex crimes so they could provide him with character references.

"The realistic expectation is some kind of sentence of imprisonment," he said.

Timothy Douglas Brett King, 53, has pleaded guilty to committing four vile acts of indecency on a teenager. Picture: Supplied

Court records show King became sexually infatuated with his victim and committed four offences against her in 2012 and 2013.

The first involved making her "turn 360 degrees" and expose her naked body to him.

King agreed seeing her naked was sexually exciting to him.

On two other occasions he began talking to her about her breasts and suggesting she shave her pubic hair, court records show.

He later groped her on the breast and said, "you won't tell anyone, will you?"

In emails to his victim sent in the years since, King said: "I don't think I'll be able to convince certain people that the sexual element was only very, very minor".

"I felt a physical attraction in that I liked to look at your body … A romantic attraction in that you could have replaced (my wife) if something happened to her."

King also wrote he wanted "to know what it felt when I touched you" and said he realised it was "so inappropriate to actually do it".

He wrote to another woman saying "I was certainly seeking the sexual stimulation/excitement that the nudity provided".

Late last year, King admitted his crimes in an interview with detectives and said he was "curious" to touch her breasts and see her naked.

King will be sentenced in May.



*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



