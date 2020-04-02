Construction on new home for Ergon will support 30 jobs

MORE than 30 jobs will be supported by the construction of a new energy depot in the Whitsundays, with work to begin soon.

The $5.2m Cannonvale depot replaces an ageing Proserpine depot which was badly damaged in Cyclone Debbie, with construction to begin this month.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the project would generate work for locals in the construction industry, and put crews closer to where they are needed most.

The construction work will be undertaken by Queensland company Newlands Commercial Constructions.

NEW HOME: The new Ergon Energy Cannonvale depot will support 30 jobs during construction and house 25 Ergon employees.

“The new development on Galbraith Park Drive will generate work for the local construction industry and put Ergon Energy field crews closer to the central business district, main tourism precinct and residential areas,” Dr Lynham said.

“Newlands has committed to hiring local contractors for the project, which should take around eight months to complete.”

The building will be the new permanent base for more than 25 Ergon Energy staff who have worked out of temporary accommodation since 2017.

Dr Lynham said Cannonvale was a “strategic location” for field crews who serve customers across the region, from Proserpine, halfway to Bowen and out to the Whitsunday Islands.

“Field crews will be based closer to densely-populated areas for the most efficient response to any unplanned outages,” he said.

Queensland minister Anthony Lynham speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

“The sooner crews can find network faults, the quicker they can fix them and get the power back on.

“They’ll continue to store poles and wires at the Proserpine site, which can also be used as an alternative staging area when Ergon Energy is responding to one of the North’s severe weather events.

The new Cannonvale depot would include office space, a workshop and improved access for heavy vehicles.

“Ergon’s new home base will also have vehicle wash down facilities, which are obviously important when you’re working in farming areas with biosecurity risks,” Dr Lynham said.