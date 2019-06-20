Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Construction has started at Adani's Carmichael Mine site.
Construction has started at Adani's Carmichael Mine site.
News

VIDEO: First look at construction on Adani's Carmichael Mine

Melanie Whiting
by
20th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 1:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION on Adani's Carmichael Mine has officially started just a week after the Indian miner's final environmental management approval was given the green light.

The company has released footage and images of construction activity at the site, including clearing and surveying work.

Fencing, geotechnical and water management works have also started, an Adani spokeswoman said.

"All activities are being conducted safely and in line with Adani Mining's environmental requirements, including having wildlife spotters onsite monitoring all construction activity," the spokeswoman said.

"Approximately 60 people are currently onsite undertaking construction activity including work on the mine access road.

"Works will continue to ramp up over the coming of weeks and months."

 

Adani said while it would provide updates on future milestones being reached at the site, it would not give running commentary of work activities.

The Indian miner also reaffirmed its commitment of 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs created at the peak points of ramp up and construction at the Carmichael project.

"We remain committed to Townsville and Rockhampton as the primary hubs of employment for the Carmichael project, with regions such as the Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone regions also benefiting from work packages and employment opportunities for our project," the spokeswoman said.

On Tuesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk restated the need for Adani to deliver jobs for regional Queenslanders.

"We want to see Adani now start employing local regional people," she said.

"They promised the local regional jobs, they've been through the processes, now I think regional Queenslanders want to see those jobs."

adani carmichael coal mine coal mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    WHITSUNDAYS GOT TALENT: 'Powerhouse' singer wins heat

    premium_icon WHITSUNDAYS GOT TALENT: 'Powerhouse' singer wins heat

    Entertainment Heat two of singing competition decided.

    Fight for the Great Aussie Bight

    premium_icon Fight for the Great Aussie Bight

    Environment Green nomad's fight against oil company.

    Local businesses star in 'Top 10 Experiences in Australia'

    Local businesses star in 'Top 10 Experiences in Australia'

    Travel Jet skiing and ocean tours in Australia's top 10 list

    $25 million item funded in council's Budget

    premium_icon $25 million item funded in council's Budget

    Council News Division one and two big projects.