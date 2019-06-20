VIDEO: First look at construction on Adani's Carmichael Mine

CONSTRUCTION on Adani's Carmichael Mine has officially started just a week after the Indian miner's final environmental management approval was given the green light.

The company has released footage and images of construction activity at the site, including clearing and surveying work.

Fencing, geotechnical and water management works have also started, an Adani spokeswoman said.

"All activities are being conducted safely and in line with Adani Mining's environmental requirements, including having wildlife spotters onsite monitoring all construction activity," the spokeswoman said.

"Approximately 60 people are currently onsite undertaking construction activity including work on the mine access road.

"Works will continue to ramp up over the coming of weeks and months."

Adani said while it would provide updates on future milestones being reached at the site, it would not give running commentary of work activities.

The Indian miner also reaffirmed its commitment of 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs created at the peak points of ramp up and construction at the Carmichael project.

"We remain committed to Townsville and Rockhampton as the primary hubs of employment for the Carmichael project, with regions such as the Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone regions also benefiting from work packages and employment opportunities for our project," the spokeswoman said.

On Tuesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk restated the need for Adani to deliver jobs for regional Queenslanders.

"We want to see Adani now start employing local regional people," she said.

"They promised the local regional jobs, they've been through the processes, now I think regional Queenslanders want to see those jobs."