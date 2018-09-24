Menu
A man reportedly fell 2m from scaffolding after a brick wall collapsed at a worksite in Capalaba. Picture: Peter Wallis
Breaking

Construction worker crushed by brick wall

by Talisa Eley
24th Sep 2018 3:33 PM

A CONSTRUCTION worker has been crushed by a falling brick wall on a site south of Brisbane.

Initial reports suggest the man, in his 50s, fell two metres from scaffolding when the wall collapsed at Capalaba at 1.40pm.

 

Emergency services at the scene of a workplace accident at Capalaba QLD.
He had been working on a new retail development on Old Cleveland Rd at the time.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Team were on board as he was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with head injuries.

