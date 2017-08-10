Consultants nominated for national award

STAR EMPLOYEES: Casey Dickinson and Kim Clegg from Community Solutions have been nominated for a national award.

FOUR members of Community Solutions have been nominated for the National Employment Services Association Employment Consultant of the Year Award.

Casey Dickinson, Tina West, Kim Clegg and Lesley England have been named as finalists following their outstanding service delivery in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Ms Dickinson's exceptional work with the people of the Whitsundays in the wake of Cyclone Debbie has prompted the nomination which is one of five awards for excellence offered by NESA in the employment sector each year.

At just 21, she found herself in charge of a case load of more than 200 clients, many of whom had been displaced by the storms and who were in dire straits.

The Employment Consultant of the Year was thrilled by the recognition for herself and her team.

"I am on cloud nine ... to know that I have given everything 110% and have come out with such rewarding results,” she said.

Community Solutions general manager Tom Mangan said the achievement was particularly significant, as the past year had included a period of particular challenge.

"Despite the extensive disruption of Cyclone Debbie, our Whitsundays team have gone above and beyond to achieve improvements in their already-outstanding performance and service,” he said.