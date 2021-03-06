Menu
Mackay parents are being warned following outbreaks of two highly infectious diseases across North Queensland. Photo Contributed
Health

CONTAGIOUS: Parents warned over infectious disease outbreak

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 11:45 AM
Mackay parents are being warned following the outbreak of two highly contagious diseases across childcare centres in North Queensland.

There have been multiple cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in children across Cairns and Townsville prompting the Mackay Hospital and Health Service to issue a public health notice to the region’s schools.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a self-limiting illness (gets better by itself), caused by the Coxsackie virus.
It is understood there have also been several cases of gastroenteritis across North Queensland.

There are currently no reports of hand, foot and mouth disease in the Mackay district.

Mackay schools have been issued a Timeout poster with information regarding the recommended minimum exclusion times for various infections.

Hand, foot and mouth symptoms include a mild fever, runny nose, sore mouth/throat and blisters in the mouth, on the feet or hands and even on the elbows, knees or nappy area.
These blisters usually last from three to five days.

Hand, foot and mouth disease.
Gastroenteritis is highly infectious and any child with vomiting or diarrhoea should stay home for at least 24 to 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

To prevent further cases parents are urged to keep any child displaying symptom home until they are symptom free.

For more information visit here.

