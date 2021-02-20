‘Contemptuous madness’: Driver ignores police instructions

Paul Andrew Windsor was caught driving while disqualified a second time in one day after police checked CCTV footage taken from a shop.

A TRADESMAN busted driving at shops while disqualified was caught out by Krispy Creme doughnut shop footage.

Paul Andrew Windsor, 48, a plasterer, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified at Collingwood Park on October 1 last year; and driving a vehicle when subject to a registration plate confiscation period.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe told Ipswich Magistrates Court the first offence occurred at the Redbank Plains shopping centre car park.

Police intercepted Windsor at 9.50am driving a grey Nissan, Windsor said he did not have a licence as it was suspended by a court.

A check revealed it was disqualified for two years from April 2019.

"He says he was out getting coffee," Sen. Const. Lowe said.

"The vehicle was immobilised for 90 days and he was told not to drive it, except if it was by tow-truck."

Police returned later to find the car was gone.

Sen. Const. Lowe said police looked at the Krispy Creme CCTV footage, which showed Windsor getting into the Nissan and driving away.

"Police visited him at home. The car was parked in the driveway," she said.

"He says he moved it to another place in the car park where it was towed home by a friend."

Defence lawyer Kathryn Starkey said it was not in dispute and conceded that a jail penalty was in range for Windsor, given his history.

"He instructs that not having a licence has had a significant impact on his work," Ms Starkey said.

"He puts his offending down to stupidity."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the first offence may be stupidity, but the second time was "contemptuous, madness really".

Mr Kinsella said Windsor had been in court three times for driving when disqualified, and this showed contempt for court orders.

"There was no emergency. No necessity for you to drive," he said.

"You then drove in the face of police intervention. There were other options but you chose to thumb your nose."

He sentenced Windsor to four months jail for the first charge, and six months jail, to be served concurrently, for the second.

The sentence was suspended for 12 months.

He was disqualified for another two years.