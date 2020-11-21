Contestant dead after TV tragedy

A contestant on the American reboot of popular action series Wipeout has died after completing the show's obstacle course.

A male contestant needed help and was tended to by on-set emergency personnel after tackling the course on Thursday (AEDT), sources close to production told The New York Post.

The participant was on the set in Santa Clarita, California - but not on the course itself - when he reportedly experienced chest pains before noon and medics used a defibrillator on him.

Paramedics were called and he was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Contestants undergo medical exams ahead of filming, and the show, which has yet to air on the network, has on-site paramedics and doctors, as well as a safety producer.

An unrelated image of an Australian contestant competing in Channel 9’s edition of the show, which was filmed in Argentina.

Network TBS paused production on Friday and Saturday, and the show was heading into a pre-planned week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. Production is scheduled to resume sometime after the break.

No further information was released about the contestant.

"We are devastated to have learned of his passing, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," a TBS spokesperson told The Post in a statement.

The show is distributed by Endemol Shine North America, which told The Post, "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, and our thoughts are with them at this time."

The revival will be co-hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek - also known as Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend - as well as pro wrestler and actor John Cena and comedian Nicole Byer.

The series, which originally aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014, features athletic competitors navigating a number of obstacles on a course.

"Wipeout will feature twists and new elements that will push contestants' athleticism and determination to even greater extremes, all while delivering some wildly epic fails!" reads the show's official description.

A contestant competes on the reboot of Wipeout. Photo: Jeff Samaripa, New York Post.

"Each game is three rounds, with each round featuring a jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course with numerous strategy and decision points designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors and deliver hilarious and surprising wipeouts. And of course, the iconic staple of the show - the big balls! - are returning with a vengeance."

TBS has not announced a premiere date for the show, but it will not be until sometime later in 2021.

Originally published as Contestant dead after TV tragedy