Jordon Michael Davis.
Crime

‘Continual drug abuse’ lands Cannonvale man with jail time

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
11th Dec 2020 3:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CANNONVALE man has been sent to jail after admitting to police he let his friends smoke weed at his place.

Police raided a Cannonvale property in October, finding various drug paraphernalia including water pipes, cone heads, scales and 2.6g of marijuana.

Jordon Michael Davis was at the property during the search and admitted to police all the items were his.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said Davis told police he and another man had been smoking weed at the residence the night before.

The court heard when police asked how often Davis let friends smoke at his home, he replied it was regularly.

Sen-Const Rowe said Davis had a history of similar offences.

The 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to four charges including possessing dangerous drugs and permitting a place to be used for the commission of a crime.

Lawyer Peta Vernon, acting for Davis, said he had been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and had some history of drug use, but it was not extensive.

“He admits obviously that he’s a cannabis user,” she said.

“He has been honest with police to his own detriment.”

Ms Vernon said Davis was unemployed but was actively looking for work.

“Due to the small quantity found and the lapse in time since his last offence then a fine could be imposed,” Ms Vernon said.

If jail was given, Ms Vernon suggested it be suspended.

Proserpine Magistrates Court. Photo: File
Proserpine Magistrates Court. Photo: File

Magistrate James Morton told Davis he had received various sentences from the court in the past, including probation and a suspended jail sentence.

“You have a criminal history that reflects a continual course of drug abuse,” Mr Morton said.

“The message has got to get through to you.”

Davis was sentenced to a total of two months’ jail, which will be suspended after he serves two weeks behind bars.

After he is released, the rest of the jail term will hang over his head for a year.

