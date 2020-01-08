Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

Darren Brandenburg believes its simpl why people love rodeo, and can’t wait to bring it back to Bowen.

Darren Brandenburg believes its simpl why people love rodeo, and can’t wait to bring it back to Bowen.

The thrill, exhilaration and adrenaline is what keeps people coming back to one of the most insane sports in the country, says one of the organisers of a rodeo set to take place in Bowen.

Darren Brandenburg, one of the nation’s foremost contractors for rodeo livestock and himself a former world champion bull rider, believes there’s ‘nothing better’ than walking out into the arena to ride some of the country’s best bulls.

He said the appeal of the sport, which is only getting bigger in Australia, is simple to understand.

“It’s dangerous, no one wants to see someone get hurt but that’s a little bit of the reason people watch,” he said.

“Riders go out there and they want people thinking ‘wow, that man is tough’. They want people to take notice of them.”

Darren Brandenburg competing at an event.

Mr Brandenburg compared the appeal of the sport to cage fighting, except ‘in a rodeo, there’s no whistle to stop someone getting hurt, and the bucking bull to stop’.

“Unfortunately, I know a lot of fella’s who have lost their lives doing this,” he said.

“But that’s kind of the appeal for the riders as well, you get out there and there’s no other feeling like it.”

He said the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef event was quickly shaping up to be a great event, with entries flowing in fast.

No stranger to big events, having run rodeo’s from Sydney to Darwin, his word is like gospel in the world of bucking bulls.

“This is an APRA event so there’s a lot of interest and great cowboys confirmed, pending injuries,” he said.

“Two riders are even coming from Victoria for the event, including APRA rookie of the year Sam Woodall who hails from Gippsland.”

The Rodeo by the Reef, in Bowen, on January 18, promises full-on bull riding action and family entertainment.

He said the secret to a good rodeo was ‘great stock, great workers and great atmosphere’.

With the event part of the 2020 Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival, Mr Brandenburg said he was looking forward to showing people who have travelled from all around the world a part of Australia they might not have seen before.

“We’re expecting a really good crowd for this event,” he said.

“A lot of these people from the race have probably never seen a rodeo in their life, so it’ll be a great event for them to experience it.”

Lauretta Rogers project officer, economic development and major events for Whitsunday Regional Council said the council was extremely happy to be able to bring the event back once again.

“It was so incredibly popular when we had it last,” she said.

With a large prize pool, and six different rodeo categories, it’s expected that a high quality of riders will enter into the competition.

“There’s a fully licenced bar, and amusements for the kids as well, so with the action in the ring as well, there’s a lot going on,” Mr Rogers said.

The Rodeo by the Reef event will take place out the front of the Grand View Hotel on Saturday, January 18.

Tickets are available from https://whitsundaytickets.com.au/