Controlled blasts and road work to disrupt highway traffic

CHANGED traffic conditions continue next week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

From Friday July 27, traffic will be switched onto a new diversion road on the Pacific Highway north of Jubilee Street, Maclean. This arrangement is temporary and will be in place for about 10 months.

Three nights of work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway from Tuesday 24 July for barrier removal, line marking and spray sealing between Tullymorgan Jacky Bulbin Road and Pine Road at Jacky Bulbin Flats. Motorists can expect alternate flow traffic arrangements and should follow the direction of traffic controllers.

From Tuesday 24 July, two nights of work will be carried out on the highway at Pimlico to prepare for a temporary traffic change between Whytes Lane and Pimlico Road. Work will be carried out from 6pm to 7am and will include installing barriers and line marking.

Two nights of work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway between Whytes Lane and Coolgardie Road from Thursday 26 July to build a new access gate for construction vehicles. Motorists can expect one lane alternate traffic arrangements and should follow the direction of traffic controllers.

Additional changes to local roads

Alternate flow traffic arrangements will be in place on Tullymorgan Jacky Bulbin Road, Jacky Bulbin Flats from Tuesday 24 July while earthwork is carried out. Motorists may experience short delays between 7am and 6pm daily.

On Wednesday 25 July, controlled blasting will be carried out at the Gibsons borrow site. Motorists may experience short delays while travelling in this area as traffic will be stopped on Old Bagotville Road in both directions while the controlled blasting takes place.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.