Controversial Collinsville power plant a benefit to community

Suzanne Nowlan, Collinsville resident: “It's just more opportunities for them. Really it's all about our younger ones growing up now that we need to look out for.”

Suzanne Nowlan, Collinsville resident: “It's just more opportunities for them. Really it's all about our younger ones growing up now that we need to look out for.”

COLLINSVILLE residents say a proposed coal-fired power station would give the town a new lease on life by boosting opportunities, creating jobs and bringing in more money and people.

The Federal Government has signed off on a feasibility study, costing up to $4 million, for the coal-fired power station as part of a bid to lower power prices.

With the contentious coal-fired power station set to be located in Collinsville, most residents agree it would be a benefit to the community but some are sceptical about whether it will go ahead.

With indigenous-led company Shine Energy backing the project, resident Suzanne Nowlan said she looked forward to the project bringing employment opportunities for the indigenous community and the lower power prices it aimed to provide.

“I think it’s wonderful that they start the new power plant up because I have a young indigenous son here and there’s not a lot of jobs for him besides the mines, and that is one that I think a lot of the young ones here may look into,” she said.

“For our younger generations it will take down the cost of what they’re gonna have to pay in the future.

“It’s just more opportunities for them. Really it’s all about our younger ones growing up now that we need to look out for.”

Collinsville resident Roy McClenahan said it would be positive for the town but shared concerns that the project would ever come to fruition.

“I think it’d be good for the town if it went ahead, but I can’t see it going ahead. I don’t think they’ll get the finance for it,” he said.

“Oh anything will be good for the town. They said about 2000 people in the building stage and a couple of hundred in the running stage. If it brings young people into the town it’s good.”

As one of the oldest coal towns in Australia, Collinsville has previously relied on the industry to support the town.

When the previous coal power station was decommissioned it meant that many residents lost their jobs and now rely on mining for work.

Resident Shakeela Grittner said the town had “died down” in previous years since the closure and thinks this would only be a benefit to the young community.

“It’s definitely going to bring jobs and I guess more to the town, it’s definitely died down a bit over the years so hopefully this will pick it up a bit, more sports for kids and all the rest I suppose,” she said.

“We had the old power plant shut, then we had the mines sort of go downhill. The mines have picked back up but you get your drive-in drive-out workers who don’t always support the town as much.

“Whereas if the power station opens up and gives it to locals, it just picks up the town.”

The controversial “high efficiency, low emissions” coal plant has sparked heated debate among politicians.

The funding will come from a $10 million election commitment to support new energy generation in central and North Queensland and represents the government’s strongest show of support for thermal coal after it was a divisive issue at the last federal election.