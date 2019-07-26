Controversial doctor speaks in Bowen

INVITE: Dr Peter Ridd was invited by Bowen Chamber of Commerce Chairman Bruce Hedditch to talk at a forum on Tuesday night.

THERE were plenty of hot topics on the agenda as Dr Peter Ridd discussed the validity of Great Barrier Reef science with members of the Bowen Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday night.

Dr Ridd was invited by the chamber to speak to the crowd at the Larrikin Hotel to highlight his work and opinions on the reef and what he believes to be a "replication crisis in science".

Dr Ridd is currently seeking financial compensation after he says he was sacked by James Cook University for publicly criticising the institution and one of its scientists over claims about the impact of global warming on the Great Barrier Reef.

About 60 people attended the event as Dr Ridd addressed the crowd and asked them to consider the validity of peer reviewed journals in scientific study.

"Peer reviewed journals are the bane of modern science," Dr Ridd said.

"These are what we use to validate that something a scientist is saying is legitimate and correct, however they are fatally flawed as the peers reviewing it will barely look at it and sign off on it.

"When we see that numbers are wrong - and I've encountered lots of exaggerated or wrong statistics - these will be picked up and carried in to other journals and be presented as irrefutable facts."

Dr Ridd claimed that the statistics regarding agricultural run-off from the Bowen and Ayr region had been exaggerated and didn't paint a correct image of the health of the reef.

"All our tests that we conducted showed that you would struggle to find any sediment had made its way to the offshore reefs," Dr Ridd said.

"Something like a cyclone is far more likely to throw sediment on to the reef than the river run-off. Even just from waves, the difference is anywhere between 10 to 100 times greater."

Dr Ridd condemned Abbot Point Coal Terminal for its 2017 dumping of suspended solids into the Caley Valley Wetlands as he said it would have caused less harm to have been dumped directly into the ocean.

"Abbot Point shouldn't have dumped the water and sediment into the wetlands, it should have been released directly into the ocean where it could dissipate," Dr Ridd said.

"The release dropped about a projected three million cubic metres, however compared to something like (Cyclone) Debbie, which had a projected amount of 143 million cubic metres of sediment lift, it wouldn't have affected the reef anything like a cyclone."

Dr Ridd also told the forum any warming of the climate is likely to increase reef growth.

"It's a known fact that when the temperature is warmer, coral flourishes," he said.

"This is why areas like Thailand, North Queensland and Papua New Guinea have great coral and reefs."