Gympie Regional Council’s decision to approve a controversial motorsport park at Bella Creek is being challenged in court by residents.
Controversial project lands Gympie Council in court

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
14th Apr 2021 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Almost three dozen Gympie region residents are taking the Gympie Regional Council to court over its decision to approve a controversial motorsport park at Bella Creek.

Thirty-five residents have lodged an appeal against the council and developer Scott Canty after the council gave the project a green light to go ahead last year.

The council's approval allowed the park to be opened but not without a number of strict regulations regarding the number of events it could host each year and guest numbers.

The group of residents has asked the state's Planning and Environment Court to overturn the council's decision on multiple grounds.

The park was approved by the council in October 2020, with strict regulations put in place. (Rider unknown.)
These include: the park clashes with the planning scheme; it impacts on Bella Creek's visual amenity and rural character; it creates unacceptable bushfire risks, noise pollution; and its impact on the environment and traffic.

They argue the park is inconsistent with the reasonable expectations of the Bella Creek residents who live near the land the park is to be built on and there is "no community benefit, economic need or town planning need" for it.

Developer Scott Canty has been fighting for permission to build the park for a decade.
Mr Canty was initially given approval to for the park last October following a decade-long battle for permission.

The council agreed to amend some of the development restrictions placed on the park last month.

