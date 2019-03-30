Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Whitsunday Times property of the week at 56B Eshelby Drive in Cannonvale.
The Whitsunday Times property of the week at 56B Eshelby Drive in Cannonvale.
Property

Convenience at its absolute best

30th Mar 2019 9:25 AM

THIS split living single dwelling home is perfect for couples, split level living arrangements or families.

It offers two generous sized outdoor entertainment areas with tropical landscaping.

Other property features include a gourmet kitchen, solar system, plunge pool, air conditioning and a media room.

If you are looking for convenient living in a very spacious four bedroom home, this could be for you.

With a generous living area that extends to an additional two outdoor living areas, this home is a real entertainer.

The perfect place to relax.
The perfect place to relax.

Due to the clever design, you can spend your precious spare time living and enjoying rather than mowing lawns due to the very low maintenance nature of the property.

THE RUNDOWN

ADDRESS: 56B Eshelby Drive Cannonvale

OPEN HOME: Today, 11.30am - 12.00pm

FEATURES: 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car

AGENT: Rob Taylor 0428 466 124

EMAIL: rob@taylorspropertyspecialists.com.au

cannonvale home property of the week taylors property specialists whitsundays whitsunday times
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Driver bails from car before it catches fire

    premium_icon Driver bails from car before it catches fire

    Offbeat A DRIVER has had to bail from their car after smoke warned them of the impending fire.

    • 30th Mar 2019 9:45 AM
    Overdrive cruises to twilight victory

    Overdrive cruises to twilight victory

    Water Sports Glorious conditions greeted the fleet.

    • 30th Mar 2019 9:11 AM
    Funding boost for Proserpine school program

    Funding boost for Proserpine school program

    Education A new space for primary students to explore the wonders of STEM.

    In full view: Collinsville's history highlighted

    premium_icon In full view: Collinsville's history highlighted

    News The book is a pictorial history of the mining town.