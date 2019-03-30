Convenience at its absolute best

The Whitsunday Times property of the week at 56B Eshelby Drive in Cannonvale.

The Whitsunday Times property of the week at 56B Eshelby Drive in Cannonvale.

THIS split living single dwelling home is perfect for couples, split level living arrangements or families.

It offers two generous sized outdoor entertainment areas with tropical landscaping.

Other property features include a gourmet kitchen, solar system, plunge pool, air conditioning and a media room.

If you are looking for convenient living in a very spacious four bedroom home, this could be for you.

With a generous living area that extends to an additional two outdoor living areas, this home is a real entertainer.

The perfect place to relax.

Due to the clever design, you can spend your precious spare time living and enjoying rather than mowing lawns due to the very low maintenance nature of the property.

THE RUNDOWN

ADDRESS: 56B Eshelby Drive Cannonvale

OPEN HOME: Today, 11.30am - 12.00pm

FEATURES: 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car

AGENT: Rob Taylor 0428 466 124

EMAIL: rob@taylorspropertyspecialists.com.au