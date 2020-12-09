Convincing wins ahead of Christmas break

THE last cricket games for the year in the Mackay competition were held on Saturday.

The Proserpine Under-14s headed to Mackay to take on Magpies while the Under-12s had a home game with Magpies White heading up the highway.

The Under-14s went in to bat first and the runs were flowing freely.

They put on a massive 7-197 from their 25 overs and best with the bat was Ben with 70 off 59 and Grady 32 off 26.

Magpies did not enjoy the same shot selection when they headed out to bat, unfortunately they could only put on a meagre 9-47.

The best of the bowlers for Proserpine were Jacob Williams with 2 overs, 3 wickets for 15 runs and Jackson Riley 2 overs, 1 maiden and 2 wickets for 1 run.

This win puts the Under-14s in equal third spot ahead of the break.

Games recommence at the end of January.

The Under-12s also had the runs flowing with the home ground advantage.

Batting first, they were 6-191 off 20 overs.

It was a great team effort with everyone contributing to the total.

Corey Stroud scored 29, Angus Hardy-Young 28, Josh Giesler 25, Jack Valmadre 21, Lewis McDermid 20 and Kai McLouglin 17.

Magpies could not get a start with the wickets falling freely and finished up with 7-51.

Again it was a great team effort with the ball.

Corey Stroud and Kai M took 2 wickets, and Lewis and Jai 1 wicket.

The Under-12s are heading into the break in outright third with their games recommencing on January 16.

Last Friday was the end of term parent versus children games.

It was great to see so many mums and dads out there playing with the young ones.

The Master Blasters’ game was a very competitive match with each child batting with their parent.

It was crazy to see how competitive and serious the parents were.

A girls only clinic held by Proserpine Junior Cricket. Photo: Contributed

The best batting pair on the day was Logan Snow and his mum Hannah, she will have bragging rights at the Christmas backyard matches this year.

We have one final week of our girls’ clinic at Galbraith Park this Wednesday and look forward to seeing all the girls there.

On January 21 we will be running a Master Blaster day at Cannonvale State School for boys and girls.

We look forward to lots of children registering, it is a great Christmas present idea.

To register click here.

We wish all our players heading off to state and regional championships over the holidays all the best and look forward to seeing everyone back at the start of term one.