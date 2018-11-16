Conway car show revs to a record

DRIVING IN STYLE: Peter Allen with his 1936 Dodge Roadster pick up and 1941 741B Indian Scout motorbike at the annual Cars at Conway on Saturday, November 10.

DRIVING IN STYLE: Peter Allen with his 1936 Dodge Roadster pick up and 1941 741B Indian Scout motorbike at the annual Cars at Conway on Saturday, November 10. Monique Preston

THE "stars aligned” for the 10th birthday of Cars at Conway last Saturday as automotive enthusiasts rolled up in record numbers.

More than 100 vintage cars, trucks, vans and bikes converged on Conway Beach Tourist Park, featuring motor vehicles from Townsville, Charters Towers, Mackay, Gladstone, Bundaberg and the Whitsunday region.

Conway Beach Tourist Park co-owner Debbie Brown said the event had achieved its highest attendance yet as 750 adults, not to mention children, poured through the gates.

George Simak and Ursula Simak show off their 1965 Austin Healey Sprite. Monique Preston

"Since Cars at Conway started, we've seen recognition increase on a scale of events on in the area as well as the kudos we get for running it really well,” Ms Brown said.

"People who enter their cars always rave that this is the best car expo they go to because of the atmosphere and because they can stay at the tourist park for the weekend.

"The spectators say they love it because they get to see so many cars in a short space of time in a setting like the one we've got.”

John Turner with his 1941 Chev 1 ton at the annual Cars at Conway. Monique Preston

Automotive collectors and enthusiasts snapped up the opportunity to showcase their set of wheels with a number of prestigious machines on display.

An expensive 1962 red corvette impressed viewers, valued at $165,000.

But the corvette wasn't the only eye-catcher.

Awards were up for grabs in twenty categories including a Holden Pre-1968 award won by Matt Smith for a mint 1967 Holden Hr premier in silver and black.

The 1933 Diamond T truck which claimed the People's Choice Award at Cars at Conway. Contributed

Ms Brown also acknowledge a perfectly restored, 1933 Diamond T truck which claimed the Peoples' Choice award.

Despite the calibre of automotives exhibited, Ms Brown said there is more to the event which makes it a cut about the rest.

"The other thing that makes this event unique is it's a really family-friendly event. People can bring their children and look at really nice cars, then the kids can have a swim,” she said.

"Kids get bored quickly, but this way they have more to do and the parents can relax as well.

"In this way we can also give back to the people who have given up time and money.”