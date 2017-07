A 22-year old male was sent to Proserpine Hosptial with a knee injury after a single vehicle rollover.

THERE has been a single vehicle rollover accident in the Whitsundays this morning resulting in a minor injury.

An Ambulance crew were called to 1101 Conway Rd at 9.10am this morning to assist a 22-year old male from the Holden Rodeo.

He was taken to Proserpine hospital with a knee injury.

Enquiries are still being with police to determine the cause of the rollover.