Cooking up a storm for flood victims

SIZZLING FOR A CAUSE: Quota International of Whitsunday members Jill Lawrance, Ria Gascoyne and Tina West cooking sausages on Saturday to raise money for those affected by the Townsville floods.

SIZZLING FOR A CAUSE: Quota International of Whitsunday members Jill Lawrance, Ria Gascoyne and Tina West cooking sausages on Saturday to raise money for those affected by the Townsville floods. Monique Preston

THE humble sausage in bread has helped raise $1000 for Townsville flood victims.

And the big questions facing punters on Saturday was not whether they would have onion with their sausage, but what sort of cake they would also buy for dessert.

Quota International of Whitsunday members used their turn with the Bunnings barbecue to raise money to help the victims of the floods in Townsville in late January and early February.

As well as the traditional barbecue, the group also sold cakes to help raise funds.

Local Quota president Ria Gascoyne said the group was pleased with the amount of money it raised.

"We're very grateful always to the public for buying sausages and our cakes,” she said.

Mrs Gascoyne said the group was happy to be able to help people in its neighbouring city.

The money will be given to the Quota International regional director who will decide where it is most needed in the community.

"If there's a need and there's some way to help, then we do it,” Mrs Gascoyne said.

"Previously those (neighbouring Quota) clubs have sent our club money to help the community after Cyclone Debbie.

"They were very generous.”