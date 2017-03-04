Cooking with passion.

FOR Antony Bearman, taking people on a "food journey” is the highlight of his job.

And his passion for food certainly shines through, making him the perfect executive chef at the recently reopened Mantra Club Croc, which he added was an "exciting opportunity”.

"The thing I like the most (about cooking) is seeing happy smiley faces when (guests) eat my food,” he said.

"I like taking people on a food journey, so getting them to eat things they wouldn't normally eat. One of my philosophies is making food accessible to people.”

A chef of nearly 21 years, there's no denying Mr Bearman's level of expertise.

He said the food on offer at Mantra Club Croc was "broad” and catered to as many demographics as possible.

"The current incarnation of our menu is driven and designed for local people as opposed to international guests,” he said.

"The main reason for that is we're opening in a quieter period so we want to engage local patrons and get them on board. Moving forward, our menu will be designed around some of those dishes.”

As for the future of food at Mantra Club Croc, Mr Bearman said there would be more "function type work”.

"Every fortnight we'll have a barbecue buffet with music,” he said.