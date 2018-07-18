Cool and foggy starts in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale

Cannonvale and Airlie Beach have been waking to crisp and foggy mornings this week.

CANNONVALE and Airlie Beach residents have woken to foggy mornings and a nip in the air this week.

On Monday, the mercury dropped to 16.6 degrees on Hamilton Island while the Bureau of Meteorology weather station at the Whitsunday Coast Airport recorded a low of 5.1 degrees.

A dramatic increase in minimum temperature in Proserpine of 10.2 degrees on Tuesday could be attributed to a lack moisture-laden air moving through the region, BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak told the Whitsunday Times.

"Over night the moisture in the atmosphere retains the heat from the day so the more water you have in the atmosphere the warmer it will be,” he said.

Rainfall falling in June at Hamilton Island is well down on the average of 90mm - only 24.4mm collected in the gauge.

At the Proserpine airport only 7.8mm fell, well down on the monthly average for June of 40.2mm.

So far in July, 8.6mm has fallen at Hamilton Island which is again well down on the mean rainfall average of 60.3mm for July.

Mr Blazak, looking into his long-range crystal ball, said there was no rain looming on the horizon for the rest of this week.

"It looks as though for August, September and October as far as the climate outlook goes, it's going to be below average rainfall for the Queensland central coast region,” he said.

This weekend, a temperature range of 14-22 degrees is expected for Airlie Beach.