Cool runnings get participants moving at Airlie parkrun

MARK Ogilive was back at the head of the Airlie Beach parkrun pack in what was a cooler start on Saturday .

Hot on his heels was visiting runner David Saville from the South Pine Striders running club in Brisbane.

First time runner at Airlie Beach, Saville took second place finish from parkrun Australia's chief executive officer and our very own Tim Oberg, in a very close tussle.

First woman over the line and smashing her previous personal best for the third time in as many weeks was Jennifer Heatley.

Shaving almost a minute off her previous PB, Heatley crossed ahead of second female finisher Kristy Lee and Alison Scoles rounded out the top three women.

Fun on the Airlie Beach parkrun course on Saturday morning.

A total of 70 participants laced up their runners and hit the pavement of the Bicentennial Walkway in the 132nd Airlie Beach parkrun instalment.

First time participants Susan Welsh, Cal Callahan and Cath McLiesh were all welcomed to the global parkrun family.

Organisers send a big shout out to this week's volunteers who help make the event a reality each week.

Gary and Robyn Corrigan, Andrea Farley, Rebecca and Ayla Hadley, Karen Maddock, Maree Reardon and Ruth Roberts take a bow.

For a full list of results visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website and for more photos visit the Facebook page.