Cool to be kind Cannonvale takes stand

STAND UP: Cannonvale State School students, as they took a stand on National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

STAND UP: Cannonvale State School students, as they took a stand on National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

CANNONVALE State School took a stand with schools across the nation last Friday to mark the eighth National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence (NDA).

On Friday the school's students and teachers wore orange shirts, a colour associated with the campaign since its inception.

Students created posters that decorated the halls, laden with messages against bullying and violence.

The school hosted a parade where students performed skits and spoke to raise awareness and take a stand.

Two Year 3 students, Saxon Weeks and Elijah Flinn, performed rap that expressed what effects bullying could have on victims.

Elijah has been a victim of bullying, like many other young children across the world.

He spoke of his own personal experience, that he described as painful and making him sad.

"Saxon was there and helped me face it,” he said.

Like many other school students across the nation, going to school can be a horrific experience when you have to face the bullies on top of the demanding school day.

"He walked me across the oval for four days to make sure I was okay.”

Teacher and co-ordinator of the school's NDA activities Diane Fleetwood said "our dream was to make a whole school sign on the oval using the students at Cannonvale State School and then have it photographed from above”.

A dream that came true thanks to a drone and....

Classes spelt out the words "bullying no way” on the school oval accompanied by a heart shape that Ms Fleetwood said symbolised love friendship, kindness and caring.

"The blue hats worn for the aerial shot served two purposes, to identify the school and remember Dolly, whose favourite colour was blue,” Ms Fleetwood said.

Wearing your heart on your sleeve became a literal exercise during break times for the students at Cannonvale last Friday.

Students could get temporary body art with quotes "Kindness Rocks”, "It's cool to be kind” and "Be buddies not bullies”.

Bullying No Way said one in every five children were victims of online bullying, with 84% of them being bullied offline also.

The organisation's NDA aims to raise awareness about bullying in schools and create behavioural change.

It was a challenge put out for schools this year to ensure the message went beyond the grounds of the local school yard.

With the help of technology, such as drones, and involvement of public figures taking a stand, NDA 2018 achieved this.