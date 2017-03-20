Cootharinga coming to answer NDIS questions

STAY INFORMED: Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods calls for the community to get involved with the Cootharinga information session on Tuesday.

TOMORROW is the day for Whitsunday residents to have their NDIS questions answered.

North Queensland disability provider Cootharinga will visit Airlie Beach and Proserpine on Tuesday to offer advice on the scheme which is expected to be fully rolled out by June 2019.

The organisation will hold their 'Conversations With Cootharinga” sessions from the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre from 10.30am-12.30pm and the Whitsunday Leisure Activity Centre at Proserpine from 6pm-8pm.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods encouraged everyone who had a stake in the matter to take advantage of the opportunity.

"For anybody who is either in the role of a worker or operates any services for people with disabilities, or carers of people with disabilities, it is in their best interest to come by and gain as much information about this national framework," she said.

Cootharinga North Queensland Services Support Officer Robyn Wills said the session would be about providing practical advice to those affected.

"The information is from a provider's point of view and not the NDIS. Often the NDIS do not fully explain all intricacies involved from the planning meeting to receiving services," she said.

"Importantly, these sessions are all about sharing experiences and giving people an understanding, in plain English, of what to expect, how to prepare for your meeting and negotiating and selecting service providers and assessing their offerings."

An information session will also be held in Home Hill on Wednesday, March 22.