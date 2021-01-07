Menu
A karaoke night has allegedly turned violent with two men accused of throwing items at staff before police were called and things escalated.
Cop allegedly assaulted at karaoke bar

by Evin Priest
7th Jan 2021 9:34 AM

A karaoke night in Sydney's northwest has turned violent after bar staff and a police officer were allegedly assaulted during an incident on Wednesday.

Officers from Ryde Police Area Command attended karaoke bar, Eastwood Noraebang, at about 7pm on Hillview Road, Eastwood, to respond to reports two men had become aggressive when they were asked to leave a room due to capacity restrictions.

Police will allege two men, aged 37 and 47, had refused to leave the premises and began pushing, slapping and throwing items at employees.

When police arrived the 47-year-old man then assaulted a male constable, it will be alleged.

Although no-one was seriously injured, both men were arrested and taken to Ryde Police Station.

The 47-year-old man, from Eastwood, was charged with affray, failing to leave a premises when required, common assault and intimidation and assault of a police officer in the execution of duty.

The 37-year-old man, from Gorokan on the Central Coast, was charged with affray, failing to leave a premises when required, three counts of common assault and intimidation.

The two men were granted conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Monday, January 18.

